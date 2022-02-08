Nov. 7, 1927 -- Dec. 18, 2021
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother
HOWELL, NJ -- Virginia Cunningham, age 94, died on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at her daughter's home. Virginia was the daughter of the late James and Florence (Jones) Horne.
Virginia was born in Foxboro on Nov. 7, 1927. She and her husband James were married in South Walpole on Dec. 9, 1944. They were Foxboro residents for over 45 years, retiring to Mt. Dora, Florida in the '80s.
She packed many lifetimes into one. She operated Jinny's Kiddie Corner Shop on Central Street, operated Beam Taxi and Trucking with her husband, got her real estate license, auctioneer's license and LPN license. Virginia and James also ran an antique shop called "Tween the Maples" which was her passion.
Once settled into their new home in Florida, "Tween the Maples" was again up and running. She loved auctions, yard sales, and going to Renningers Flea Market. One of her best memories was supplying props and antiques for the movie "Rosewood." She loved life and never took a single moment for granted.
Loving mother of Jane Dowsell. Preceded in death by her husband James; her daughter Joanne Newell; her son James Cunningham, and grandson James Newell. She was also preceded in death by her 12 siblings.
She is survived by her daughter Jane Dowsell, son-in-law James Newell, 3 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews.
Service arrangements to be held in Foxboro are incomplete at this time.