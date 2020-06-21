Vito Antonio Puopolo, 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He has lived in Foxboro with his wife for the past 56 years. He was the son of the late Euplio and Angelina (Consalvo) Puopolo.
Vito was born on Sept. 5, 1926 in Norwood. He proudly served his country in the US Navy during WWII. He married his wife Lillian (Labrosse) on Nov. 29, 1958 in Montreal, Quebec. Vito was employed as a machine operator for Bird and Sons in Walpole.
He was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling with his wife. He was a former member of the Norwood Elks and the Sharon American Legion. He most enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Beloved husband of Lillian (Labrosse) Puopolo. Devoted father of Brian Puopolo and his wife Ellen of Marston Mills, Diane and her husband William Steidler of Southboro, Lori and her husband Kevin Ryan of Wilmington and Mark Puopolo of Norwood. Grandfather of Andrew, Daniel and Tess Puopolo, Melissa and Christopher Steidler, and Jacqueline, James and Aidan Ryan. Brother of the late Sabina Circelli and Michael Puopolo.
Funeral services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Vito’s memory may be made to the Foxborough Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxboro, MA 02035, or to a charity of your choice.