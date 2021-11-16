Walter Charles Leyko, age 81, passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at his home in Foxboro surrounded by the love of his family. He was the son of the late Walter and Martha (Farsarano) Leyko.
Walter was born on Aug. 5, 1940 in Boston and attended Boston Latin High School. He was a long-time resident of Foxboro and was formerly of Belmont and Saugus. He was a retired sales representative for C.R. Peterson and Associates of Avon, MA, for many years. He was an avid New England sports fan and was a devoted father, grandfather and friend.
Walter was the beloved life partner of Joanne Nevers of Foxboro; loving father of Nancy Leyko of Vista, CA.; Lynne Wagner and her husband Mark of Locust Grove, VA; Laura Pelland of Groton, Wendi Patella and her husband John of Cranbury, NJ, and also survived by nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Geraldine Venezia.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, Nov. 17 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Cemetery in Foxboro. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Walter’s memory may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org/donate.