Warren A. McKay, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Attleboro with his loving family at his side.
Warren was born in Foxboro on June 10, 1935, son of the late Joseph and Elsie (Foster) McKay. He was a graduate of Foxboro High School, Class of 1955, and was a lifelong resident of Foxboro. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. He and his wife Barbara were married at St. Mary’s Church in Mansfield on April 11, 1959.
Warren retired in 2000 as the Foxboro Water Department Supervisor after 47 years of service. He was a former Boy Scout Leader in Foxboro and was a member of the Water Works Association of New England. For many years he spent summers at Bay View Campground in Bourne. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, fishing and camping. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.
Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann (Depalma) McKay. Loving father of Paul D. McKay and his wife Peta of Attleboro and Scott M. McKay, also of Attleboro. Devoted grandfather of Charley McKay. Brother of Gracie Wolstencroft and the late Alice McNamara, John McKay, William McKay, Catherine McKay, Mary Lunn, Marie Peavey, Charles McKay, Raymond McKay and Thomas McKay.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., in Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment with United States Marine Corps Honors to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Warren’s memory may be made to the Horace Mann Educational Association, 8 Forge Parkway East, Franklin, MA 02038.