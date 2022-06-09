Wilda Carolyn (Hignett) Leggee, age 88, passed away on May 9, 2022 in Franklin, TN. A native of Foxboro, she was a former employee at the Foxboro Company and Foxboro school administration.
Beloved wife of the late Richard Leggee, and sister of the late Franklin Hignett of NH. Loving mother of Carol Leggee Stankiewicz of Franklin, TN, Brian Leggee of San Diego, CA, and Betsy Leggee Byrne of Spring Hill, TN. She is also survived by 6 loving grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a calling hour on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 11 to noon at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., in Foxboro. Memorial services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Wilda’s memory may be made to the Friends of Boyden Library Foundation, 10 Bird St., Foxboro, MA 02035 or at boydenlibrary.org/friend-library.