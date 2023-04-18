William John Jr. “Billy” Mikutel, 72 of Bourne, MA, passed away unexpectedly at Cape Cod Hospital on Monday April 10, 2023. He was born to the late William John Mikutel Sr. and his mother Anne on Sept. 23, 1950. His loving step-mother was Dorothy (Prino) Mikutel.
Billy attended and graduated from Foxboro High School. He then graduated from Bridgewater State College where he got a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. He was most proud of his job as a substance abuse counselor and social worker for the Bristol County Sheriff’s office, and as a social worker at the Veterans Transition House in New Bedford. Many clients and friends and family found him to be fantastic help in their recovery journeys. He also worked for a time in research and development for several manufacturing companies.
He loved saltwater fishing for the ever elusive “Keeper.” He especially enjoyed flowers and could be found puttering around the yard planting and gardening.
He is widowed by his loving wife Carol Ann (Grindle) Mikutel with whom he shared 18 years of marriage. He is survived by his daughter Melissa Plumer and husband Robert of Bourne, MA, and his grandchild Sam Beresford of Bourne. He is also survived by family members Amy Elizabeth Cushing and her longtime partner Paul Kilfoyle of Falmouth; JudyAnn Amlong of Falmouth; James Flagg and wife Carrie and their daughter Josie of Blackstone, MA; Tracy Loftus and husband Peter and their son Connor and daughter Siobhan of Falmouth. He is also survived by his longtime friends of many years, Thomas Loverage, Mike Hind, Steve Andrews, Larry Hankins and friends Doug and Danny O.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday April 26, at 6 p.m., at Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 40 MacArthur Blvd., Bourne, MA. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., and burial is private.
