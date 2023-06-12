William Penn Daly, Jr., age 52, of Foxboro, passed away suddenly on June 5, 2023.
Bill was born on Dec. 29, 1970 in Boston and was raised in Scituate, MA. He was a graduate of Scituate High School, Class of 1989 and earned his bachelor’s degree at Nichols College in 1994, where he met the love of his life, Susan E. Drummey. They married on Dec. 2, 1995 at St. Catherine’s of Sienna Church in Norwood and settled in Foxboro. They have five beautiful children, Shane, Emma, Lily, Brady, and Carter.
Near or far, you could always find Bill coaching or supporting his children at their sporting events. He was the ultimate grill master and entertainer at every family party. He loved his dogs Newman, Lloyd and Otis and was their personal chef. We will remember him for his year-round shorts and calves of steel. He loved Minot and Turtle Beach and spending “work days” on the golf course with his friends and family. His thoughtful gifts, although at times cheesy, always brought a smile to people’s faces. You never knew what you’d find when Bill came home with bags from TJMaxx or Marshalls. When it came to Disney, Bill was like a kid in a candy store, with a bucket of popcorn and a bottle of Coke. Disney will always be our family’s special place, and Thunder Mountain will never be the same without him.
Bill was a Dunkin Donut franchise owner in the town of Fairhaven and the city of New Bedford. He was a member of the Dunkin Donut AD committee in Providence and was a guest lecturer in the Business Program at Nichols College.
An enthusiastic football fan, Bill was a former Pop Warner football coach in Foxboro, where he was a board member. He loved the New England Patriots and was a season ticket holder for many years. An avid golfer, he was a long-time member of the Foxborough Country Club.
Loving husband of Susan (Drummey) Daly. Devoted father of Shane M. Daly, Emma G. Daly, Lily E. Daly, Brady J. Daly and Carter Penn Daly. Beloved son of William Penn Daly Sr. and Mary Lu (Young) Daly. Dear brother of Elizabeth Brulport and her husband Mark of Rochester and Thomas M. Daly and his wife Tiffany of Sarasota, FL. He is also survived by his loving in-laws, Brian and Marcia Drummey of Heath, MA, as well as his brothers and sisters-in-law Brian and Lisa Drummey of Norwood, Tim and Karen Drummey of Walpole, Jill Foley of Norwood, Chris and Jacqui of Standish, Maine and Jen and Steve O'toole of Foxboro, along with his many nieces and nephews, who he loved dearly.
As his famous words at the beach go, “when my drink's gone, I’m gone.” Although your drink was still half full and you were taken from us too soon, we will look for you in all of our happy places. As Bill would always say, “have a nice day.”
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, June 14, from 3 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.