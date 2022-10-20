William F. “Bill” Bureau, age 78, of Foxboro, passed away at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. He was the husband of the late Patricia Anne (Ackles) Bureau and son of the late Aime William and Mary (Manke) Bureau.
Bill was born in Cambridge on June 6, 1944 and was a graduate of Foxboro High School, Class of 1962. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army. He and his wife Patricia were married at St. Mary’s Church in Mansfield on July 4, 1964.
Bill was a machinist for Bay State Tap and Die with over 40 years of service to the company. A firearms enthusiast, he was a member of the Mansfield Fish and Game Club and participated in WWII reenactments. He enjoyed feeding birds, chipmunks and squirrels on his property in Foxboro and was an automobile enthusiast. A loyal friend, he loved to visit and keep in touch with his classmates whenever he was able. He will be missed by many.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow with U.S. Army honors at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior’s Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/.
