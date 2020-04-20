William M. Madden, age 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Norwood HealthCare. He was the son of the late Joseph and Marie (Hazell) Madden.
Bill was born on Oct. 13, 1941 in Brighton, MA. He proudly served his country in the US Army. He was a long-time employee as an executive eirector in human services. He married his wife Maureen (McIntyre) on July 20, 1968 at St. Columbkille Church in Brighton, MA.
Bill was a member of the Human Rights Commission at Medfield State Hospital and served as a Eucharistic minister at St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro for 26 years. He volunteered for many years coaching Foxboro Youth Baseball and Foxboro Youth Basketball. Bill was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Loving husband of Maureen McIntyre. Devoted father of Christopher Madden and his wife Christine of Raynham, MA, and Scott Madden and his wife Erika of Thornwood, NY. Beloved grandfather of Ainsley, Bryson, James and Matthew. Brother of Julie White of CO and the late Barbara Dillon, Richard Madden, Nancy Bendixsen, the Rev. Joseph Madden and Mel Madden. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the restrictions surrounding the Covid-19 virus, a private family service will take place. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, Foxboro. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s Parish, 83 Central St., Foxboro, MA 02035 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.