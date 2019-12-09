William P. Tredo Jr., 81, of Norton, died Dec. 5, 2019 at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. Born in Springfield on May 4, 1938, he was the son of the late William P. Tredo and Ivey (Bonnet) Tredo, and the husband of the late Cheryll (Bremer) Tredo.
Bill was passionate about life. Graduating from Stockbridge School of Agriculture gave him the love of husbandry, farm management and conservation that spilled over into other areas and times in his life. An excursionist from African safari to the Baltic States, he loved flying his Taylor Craft airplane that he restored. His hands didn’t stop there, as he also restored canoes.
Bill was one of the founding members of the South Shore Brewing Club since 1994. His greatest pleasures were brewing, smoking meats and tasting all of his creations. He also loved researching history. Most recently, he was the office manager of DBA Autobody of Walpole.
He is survived by his daughter Lory Broderick and her husband Ed of Mansfield, his son Glenn Tredo and his wife Marcie of Foxboro; grandchildren: Ryan, Daniel, Holly, Nick and Ami; great-grandchildren: Kingston, Kylie, Solmon, Elijah and Mia; his sister Betty Starbard, and his brother Bob Tredo.
Family and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours from 4 to 6 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 in the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., in Foxboro. Funeral services will begin at 6 p.m.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.