William Richard Fitzpatrick, Jr., of Pocasset, formerly of Foxboro, passed away on September 6, 2022 at the age of 68. He was the loving husband of Patricia (O’Grady) Fitzpatrick for 41 years.
Born in North Weymouth, he was the son of the late William R. Fitzpatrick Sr. and Barbara (Maloney) Fitzpatrick.
He leaves behind two sons, William R. Fitzpatrick III (and his partner Kayleigh McDonald) of North Attleboro and Terrence J. Fitzpatrick (and his fiancé Ashley Meissner) of Salem, NH.
He was the brother of the late Janet Fitzpatrick.
‘Fitzy’ was a proud member of the Massachusetts State Police 65th RTT. He graduated from the Academy in 1983. Over the years he worked at the Sturbridge, Framingham and Foxboro Barracks, and served as Court Prosecutor in both the Attleboro and Wrentham District Courts. He retired in 2011.
Bill loved all sports, particularly the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. He loved boating in Buzzards Bay, listening to Irish Trad Music and entertaining family and friends in his bunkhouse pub/man cave.
Bill was larger than life and had a heart of gold. He was genuinely loved and we will cherish his memory forever.
At the family’s request all services are private. Arrangements by the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home 40 MacArthur Blvd., Bourne, MA.
Please consider making a donation in Bills memory to Tunnel for Towers Foundation or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
