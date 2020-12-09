William S. Ronayne Jr., 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro.
He was the son of the late William S. Ronayne Sr. and Eleanor (White) Ronayne.
Billy was born Nov. 6, 1943 in Boston and was a graduate of Foxboro High School, Class of 1962.
He was employed as a machinist for Emerson and Cummins for many years.
He married his wife Marybeth (McKinnon) Jan. 21, 1989 in Bellingham.
Billy was a diehard New York Yankees fan. He enjoyed fishing and coached basketball and baseball in Foxboro for several years. He most enjoyed spending time with his family.
Beloved brother of Mary Metrano of Norton, Joan O’Sullivan of Foxboro, Eleanor Baker of Amesbury and Patricia Morrison of North Attleboro. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Billy’s memory may be made to the Community VNA, 10 Emory St., Attleboro, MA 02703.