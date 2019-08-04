William Silva Santos, 91, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 shortly after losing his wife of 66 years on July 24, 2019.
Bill was born Feb. 18, 1928 in Stoughton and earned his bachelor’s degree at Northeastern University in Boston.
He proudly served his country in Korea as a corporal in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and was a longtime employee of the former Foxboro Company.
He married his late wife Beatrice (Alho) on May 23, 1953 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Easton.
For three decades, he was a mentor to the youth of Foxboro, through teaching CCD, leading youth groups and serving as an advisor for the Junior Achievement program. He was a lector and longtime communicant at St. Mary’s. Bill was a proud member of Toastmasters, serving as president for several years.
He was an avid bicyclist and could be seen riding his bike to work every day, rain or shine. Bill was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who most enjoyed spending time with his family.
Devoted husband of the late Beatrice (Alho) Santos. Loving father of Ann Hall and her husband Keith of North Carolina, William E. Santos and his wife Lauren of North Carolina, Paul Santos and his wife Mary of Foxboro, Stephen Santos and his wife Amy of Florida, and Mary Presti and her husband Joe of Wrentham. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Brother of the late Joseph Saints, John Santos, Mary Pitta, and Peter Santos.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, Aug. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro.
Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, to honor his late wife, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to www.alz.org. .