Winifred Thompson, 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 in Weymouth. She was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Carol (Shaw) Forrest.
Winifred was born in Attleboro on March 19, 1946. She was raised in Foxboro and was a graduate of Foxboro High School, Class of 1963. She and her husband Kenneth were married at the First Baptist Church in Mansfield on May 5, 1979.
She retired in 2010 from Casual Male Big and Tall after 15 years of services. She was a former volunteer for Emergency Management of Mansfield. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Beloved wife of the late Kenneth A. Thompson Sr. Loving mother of Janet Daley and her husband Kenneth of Weymouth and Kenneth Thompson Jr. of Mansfield. Devoted grandmother of Connor and Jack Daley of Weymouth. Dear sister of Owen Forrest and his wife Mary of Foxboro and Ruthie Kidder of Maine.
Funeral services are private and under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com. For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Relate Church, 333 Pond St., Weymouth, MA 02190.