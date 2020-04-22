From the onset, a constant theme of the coronavirus pandemic has been, “We’ll get through this together.”
That’s especially true now for local students, parents and teachers.
On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker ordered that the state’s public and private schools remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
The order is a necessary but heartbreaking decision as the state tries to fight through the biggest health crisis of our lifetime.
In giving the order, Baker followed the lead of 34 other states, including Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont in New England, according to Education Week.
Many parents and educators have quietly assumed for weeks that such a measure was inevitable, given the school shutdowns elsewhere and the fact that, on a per-capita basis, Massachusetts had suffered the nation’s fifth-highest number of virus-related deaths.
The governor cited the lack of strong guidance about how to operate schools safely as the state works to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
“We believe therefore that students cannot safely return to school,” he said.
We fully support the governor on this decision.
Schools will be closed, but that does not mean education should end. We urge students, parents and teachers to work together even more diligently to provide the best remote instruction possible until school bells can ring again.
Online learning has not been easy in the nearly six weeks that have passed since Gov. Baker first shut down schools.
This is especially true if students don’t have adequate shelter, steady meals, attentive parents, access to technology and familiarity with the English language. Certainly, many in the Attleboro area fall into one or more of those categories.
But there are also many success stories both locally and across the country about students remaining engaged as they learn online.
What’s clear, say education experts who have followed online learning trends during the pandemic, is that real-time engagement with teachers is necessary. Students doing online courses on their own does not typically produce positive results, they say.
Parents must also play a more active role than normal in their children’s education, the experts say, despite the tensions that are bound to arise as parents and children try to negotiate their way through an unprecedented crisis.
Tuesday’s decision was especially sad for the high school seniors who have already been robbed of their final season of sports and other extracurricular activities. We hope local schools can find a way to honor their graduates with a public ceremony when it is safe to do safe. To be denied the thrill of walking across the stage wearing a gown and mortarboard would be truly heartbreaking.
Still, the governor made the right call in shutting down schools for the remainder of the year. But there is still plenty of learning to be done.
As Baker said on March 12 when he first closed the schools, “I don’t want to start with the assumption that we’re just going to blow education off for the rest of the year.”
We agree. A child’s education is something that should never be blown off.