I’d like to take a moment to pass along a heartfelt message to my many friends in nearby Foxboro as the town considers changing its longtime logo:
You are indeed a special and proud community with a warrior spirit. But that spirit is not in any way symbolized by a logo depicting a stereotypical Native American, and it is time to honor yourselves and those original Americans by dropping the outdated, outmoded, and inaccurate caricature.
I understand the attachment to both community and tradition. I am a proud lifelong resident of Norton and a graduate of Norton High School. Of course, our nickname is the Lancers and our logo is a figure wearing armor and carrying a big stick on a horse. Granted, that does not instill the same intense feelings as the Warrior logo, but as I noted above — pride in your community, town and schools does not center around a particular image.
It is people who make a community what it is. Sure, there are institutions and landmarks and historic events and memories that often bind those folks to the place they call or have called home. And perhaps the most important of all those things are the memories, which we cling to and treasure as we rightfully should.
There is nothing wrong with being proud of the past, honoring it, relishing it, and making sure it is not forgotten or abandoned. Nor is it wrong to promote and keep alive the ideals we cherish and dedicate our lives to preserving and protecting.
Pride is a good thing — unless and until it starts preventing us from changing and growing with the community we have helped build.
This has nothing to do with politics, or political correctness, or conservative or “woke” causes.
It is not about giving up, or giving in, or surrendering to ever-changing public opinion. And in the end, it’s not about the individuals who make up Foxboro.
Rather, it is about the community you have all built and continue to build.
The world is not just changing, it is evolving.
Names and phrases that were commonly tossed around are viewed through a different prism today. Sure, sometimes this involves over-sensitivity and can be carried to ridiculous lengths.
But just because something has become institutionalized over time does not mean it cannot change going forward.
Those who proudly wore the current logo into the athletic arena or otherwise represented their school or town did so with great honor and emotion, and that should be respected.
But changing the logo in no way should be seen as diminishing what they did or how they did it. The pride they had in representing Foxboro was returned by the people and the community.
But it is time. And not because state law may change.
A new logo should be developed because it is the right thing to do, and Foxboro is a welcoming community that cares more about the people inside the jerseys than the logo on the front of them.
The Foxboro Warriors have a wonderful history behind them and a promising future ahead. May they create a new logo that shouts that to the world.