After 34 years serving Foxboro and the surrounding communities, Dr. Joseph Horan is retiring from family practice on May 25, 2022. A
fter spending his childhood in Readvilleand attending Xaverian Brothers High School, he attended St Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, Canada and then completed medical school at Dalhousie University in 1985. He completed his residency in family practice at UMass family medicine in Fitchburg and in 1988, after moving to the area with his family, he started at the Foxboro Area Health Center. He remains as part of the community now, where three of his grandchildren reside.
Despite the many difficulties that primary care physicians face, Dr. Horan has always remained true to himself -- putting his patients above all else. The role of a family practitioner is really to be a Jack of all Trades for patients “from cradle to grave,” and this is what Dr. Horan is. They are responsible for preventative care including yearly physicals and vaccines, but are also the first call when someone feels sick or notices something is wrong. They are cardiologists, gastroenterologists, dermatologists, neurologists, psychologists and much more. But maybe most importantly, they are advocates, which is a role Dr Horan has always taken very seriously throughout the years.
From squeezing another patient into his always jam-packed schedule, visiting an elderly patient in the comfort of their own homes, fielding phone consults from friends and family and beyond, or extending his condolences to families who have lost their loved ones who he cared for during his entire career, Dr. Horan always went the extra mile. It is impossible for his family to count the number of stories heard and times they witnessed him going above and beyond for his patients to get the care they need and support them as they navigated some of the scariest times of their lives.
Growing up in the town where he practiced, a week did not pass without his children hearing “your dad is my doctor” from someone in the community, and often his wife’s five-minute grocery run would become a 30-minute conversation with one of his patients. But even though he had so many responsibilities in his practice, he never missed a chance to see his kids play sports, or perform in the band, or spend time skiing with them on the weekends.
Many of his patients had such kind words to share. One family he cared for over 30 years who had two children with intense medical needs described him as “a witness to their lives,” someone who “never tired of helping us, always a phone call away.” The many nurses and medical staff that worked with him throughout the years cherished their time working with him and described him as a “brilliant and caring man, who never rested until he knew what was wrong with his patient.”
Dr. Horan has considered it a great privilege and honor to have cared for so many generations of local families. While he is looking forward to the next chapter of his life, he has been humbled by the many cards, emails and gifts he has received as an expression of appreciation. This community has been touched by a great doctor and his quality care will be greatly missed. They truly don’t “make” doctors like Dr. Horan anymore.