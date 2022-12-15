Another year has gone by, and yes, they do seem to pass faster and faster with every passing year. The holidays are upon us, and I wish all the joy and happiness of the season for you and your families.
All year long, the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds releases numbers and statistics that help readers get a picture of the real estate market. However, the air is thick with the spirit of the holidays, so the numbers can wait for another day.
There have been many trivia challenges given to each of you in past “Good Deeds” articles. Trivia has involved history, such as naming the former Presidents of the United States who were born here in Norfolk County. In the past, you have been tasked with identifying residents of Norfolk County and their hometowns who were Norfolk County notables from history, sports, and culture.
So, with Santa and his elves getting ready for Christmas, see if you can answer the following Christmas trivia questions.
Trivia Questions
1: What is the name of the town in the classic Christmas movie “It’s a Wonderful Life”?
2: What is the most streamed Christmas song of all time?
3: Who wrote the poem “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”?
4: In what city do the Griswolds live in the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”?
5: What real-life department story is “Miracle on 34th Street” based on?
6: What is the name of the elf who wants to be a dentist in the movie “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”?
7: How many gifts were given, in total, in the song “The Twelve Days of Christmas”?
8: What famous actor voiced five separate characters in the movie “The Polar Express?”
9: In which century was the term “Xmas” coined?
10: In what decade did NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command, formerly CONAD) start tracking Santa on Christmas Eve?
11: What controversial Christmas song’s birthplace is currently contested?
Answers
1: Bedford Falls or Pottersville, depending on which point of the movie you are at. While Bedford Falls is fictional, the movie draws its inspiration from the real town of Seneca Falls, N.Y.
2: “All I Want for Christmas is You,” released by Mariah Carey in 1994.
3: Clement Clarke Moore. The poem was first published anonymously in 1823 under the title “A Visit From St. Nicholas,” and it wasn’t until 10 years later that Moore came forward as the author of the spirited work.
4: The Griswolds are from Chicago. However, for a movie that is undeniably tied to Christmas, the movie does not actually include Christmas Day; the film ends on Christmas Eve.
5: Macy’s. The other real-life competitor was Gimbels.
6: Hermey. Rudolph’s other traveling companion is Yukon Cornelius.
7: 364 gifts are given throughout the whole song.
8: Tom Hanks. Hanks voiced the Hero Boy, the Father, the Hobo, the Conductor and Santa Claus.
9: 16th century and possibly earlier.
10: NORAD has been tracking Santa since the 1950s and continues to do so to this very day. You can see Santa’s location here: www.noradsanta.org/
11: “Jingle Bells.” Medford, Mass., and Savannah, Ga,. both have plaques claiming to be the birthplace of the song. However, this song that has become synonymous with Christmas is not actually about the holiday. “Jingle Bells” was originally written for Thanksgiving.