If you drive down South Street at any time, you probably have noticed the derelict, big, old, yellow house with the good-sized yard. The paint is peeling, the windows are dirty, the front storm door window is broken, the gutter drainpipe is hanging, and the grass gets overgrown when kind and generous neighbors can’t get to it.
That house wasn’t always like that. It had some very good years before it was abandoned by the current owner about seven years ago. If you’ve been around for 40 years or so, you may have seen the renaissance the house saw in the 80’s when owned by a young couple and their three kids.
Built around 1800 as a double-sided story and a half cape it housed two families whose men worked at the foundry around the corner on Mill Street. It once had two built-in brick ovens with ash pits, one for each family; it had hand planed mantels and doors. An architectural historian from Old Sturbridge Village, hired by the historical commission, toured the house in 1981 and saw evidence that a second story was added around 1840 and the big ell on the back added around 1860. It had been a boarding house, but with the demise of the foundry, it became a family home.
Changes occurred over the years, some unflattering and not doing the house any favors. A 1922 photo of the house proves it has seen deterioration before; it was rehabbed in the 1940’s and then saw a decline again as aging, unwilling or unmotivated owners sought to sell it for restoration or demolition.
When sold in 1972 it entered a period of revitalization; it was made into a stately one-family home, probably nicer than the house had ever been in its history. One of the fireplaces with built-in oven endured, hand-planed doors remain. Wide pine floors gleam, old window casings are evident and old hand-hewn beams are exposed. Door latches on doors provide evidence of changed styles during different periods of construction, and used countless numbers of times linger. If these walls could talk; if these latches told of the residents comings and goings.
With its three acres of land it was a dream come true for a couple from Salem. He for the land ownership, she for the age and history of the house. Along with their children, and extended family, the house was restored over a 16-year period to a glory it could only imagine. Doing most of the work themselves, except the mechanicals with licensed workers, it took the couple 12 years to fix up the inside, one room at a time, and another four years, one side a year, to complete the exterior. An acre had been sold off to finance the restoration. Before it was sold in 1998, 26 years after purchase, it was a source of pride for the owners and their teen daughter who loved to show it off to friends. With its gleaming white window lights at Christmastime, it became a landmark for passersby.
Sadly, since its abandonment, this once dignified house is now in shambles and was referred by the town’s Board of Health to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Neighborhood Renewal Division, renamed from the Abandoned Houses Initiative. A recent hearing saw the current owner agree to fix the sanitation and health issues within 30 days. If she doesn’t, a receiver will likely be picked, the work completed and then the need to be repaid by the owner, or through a sale or auction.
What happens to a house in such a state of disrepair, neglected? A house needs people. This house has been without people caring for it for over six years. What happens when contractors see a chance for big money, tearing down and building new on a good-size lot?
What happens to the history of the foundry workers and their families who lived there, the history of Irish immigrants who inhabited the house in the early 1900’s; of a four-year-old, curious about the pudding his mother was cooking on the stove, overturns the pot and scalds himself, dying of pneumonia as a result? What happens to the story of the Italian woman who ran a neighborhood store in the front of the house and grew peppers in a sunny east-facing front window? What happens to the story of the preacher who lived in a second story back room and told tales of a snake climbing the trellis to his room? What happens to the story of the boy who felt a weighty presence on his bed and knew it was a long-gone cat or dog coming back to be with his master? Do we abandon and remove forever the vestiges of a house built to last, of a home that saw tears and laughter?
If the 1922 neglect was corrected, and the 1960’s neglect was corrected, can’t it be done again? Can’t this be a wonderful family home again, living its history and making its own?