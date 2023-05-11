209 East Street: ”Built for Philander Eddy — Bootmaker — 1850”
Philander Eddy bought the one-acre property for $50 in mid-September of 1850 from Shubael Dassance, his brother-in-law and the younger son of Domenic Dassance. This house is located near the entrance to Dassance Drive.
Shubael Dassance had inherited over 57 acres from his father who owned a massive farm in east Foxboro. The deed to Eddy included a dwelling and disclosed “…said Eddy has lately erected a house on said land.” How wonderful and rare to have the exact build date revealed in the deed!
Married twice, Philander Eddy had four children: two by his first wife Mary Cobb who died at age 29, and two with his second wife Maria Lynch. A few years after his death in 1886, Philander Eddy’s widow and their two daughters Mary Ann and Emily sold the house in 1891 to the only surviving son, Fred L. Eddy.
Daughter Mary Ann by his first wife married Robert M. Dixon, an upholsterer and cabinetmaker on South Street who in later years carried on a furniture and hardware business, also dealing with used goods in his Central Street storefront. Philander and Mary’s son Herbert died young at age 31, a single man, a laborer.
Daughter Emily by his second wife first married a Dean then married a jeweler from Attleboro and moved there.
Eddy and Maria’s son, Fred L. Eddy, who bought the house in 1891, was the tragic victim of a saga including being a missing person from his summer home in Orleans to his body washing up several months later.
A poultry dealer by trade, and a house painter, he had a summer job and apparently drowned. The Foxboro Reporter followed tidings of his fate for several weekly issues in the fall of 1908 until his obituary was printed in January of 1909. His widow Mary Brightman Eddy then left the home to move in with relatives in Randolph while renting out the house from 1910 to 1920 when she finally sold.
The next owners were Elizabeth Adams and her husband Clarence, a railroad express employee and a direct descendant of Gov. Bradford of Plymouth Colony. They purchased an additional lot of over two acres from the Beaumont’s in 1938 which is still part of the homestead. The Adamses had four children. Of the three daughters and one son, Eloise married into the Grossmith family and Harold remained a bachelor, a banker, and the sole occupant of the house after his parents passed. Even after Eloise’s divorce from Frederick J. Grossmith, Sr., both families were apparently close since Frederick J. Grossmith, Jr. was named executor of his uncle Harold A. Adams’ will.
The property remains in the Grossmith family, now for three generations, one of only three family names which have been caretakers since its construction in 1850.
However, due to the Eloise Adams/Frederick Grossmith connection, we could theoretically say that only two families have owned the house in its 173-year history. It is currently in Frederick F. Grossmith’s name as trustee.
For those interested in learning more about their old house, a form is available at Memorial Hall or on the town website at www.foxboroughma.gov/boards_committees/historical_commission and click on Plaque Program.
The cost is $70 for the plaque; the research is provided gratis.