10 Cocasset Street: “The Sumner – Kirby – Igo House, Built in 1893”.
In 1892, William Carpenter, the owner of the Cocasset House hotel situated on the corner of Cocasset and Mechanic Streets (where Rockland Trust is now), sold a parcel of land to his livery service owner, Charles Calvin Sumner.
Sumner had worked at the Union Straw Works before purchasing a stage line in Mansfield in 1860. While living farther down Cocasset Street with his wife Abbie, Sumner purchased the Cocasset House livery service in 1887 and expanded his business, acquiring more carriages and wagons and hiring more people to benefit the hotel customers and the locals.
C. Calvin, as he preferred, was active in the community and spent years as a selectman and as road commissioner. News reports tell of the Sumner’s having the house built in 1893.
After C. Calvin’s death in 1903, Eugene E. Kirby, who had partnered with Sumner under the name Sumner & Kirby, stayed with Abbie Sumner intermittently as she aged. At her passing in 1919, she bequeathed the house to him. That same year, Kirby put it into his wife Annie’s name and a family of five moved in, including Eugene and Annie, their youngest child Sumner, their widowed daughter Mildred, and her teenage son Clare Engley.
Eugene Kirby, Sr. was proud of being one of the largest livery stable owners in New England and often spoke of his years bringing his horses to Martha’s Vineyard. After his stint as owner of the livery business, he ran a lunchroom on South Street and later a café on Cocasset Street, just across the street from the house. He was superintendent of highways and died just short of his 100th birthday in 1965.
Eugene Kirby, Jr. was associated with his father in the livery business and ran the café with him for a time while working at The Foxboro Company. He and his brother Sumner are best known and loved for their years of custodial service at the high school, which earned Sumner a dedication in the 1964 yearbook.
Never enumerated as separate family units, the various members of the household lived together in the house, and when the young widow Mildred married Vincent M. Igo, (Sr.), another family name was added, and another link was formed to expand the multi-generations inhabiting the house.
As early as 1935, Joseph Dean, the chief of police was also among those sharing their space.
Vincent M. Igo, Jr. was only 10 years old when his dad died in 1932 and only 17 when his mother died in 1939. The following year showed both Eugenes, Sr. and Jr., Annie, a divorced Sumner Kirby, and a grandson Vincent M. Igo, Jr. inhabiting the dwelling, along with the police chief. Igo bought the house in 1954 and sold it to his daughter, Christina Igo Freeman in 2004.
The home always sheltered dedicated citizens, participating in various short and long-term civic roles and church affiliations, including the Elks, St. Mary’s Church, and Knights of Columbus. None, however, rivaled the boundless community dedication that Vin Igo exhibited: recreation committee, 4-H, the Lions Club, and others too numerous to list, earning him many local and state service and citizenship awards.
The current owner chose the wording for the plaque based on the length of time the Igo family has owned it, nearly 70 years, the Sumner’s (26 years) and the Kirby’s (35 years).
For those interested in learning more about their old house, a form is available at Memorial Hall or on the town website at www.foxboroughma.gov/boards_committees/historical_commission and click on Plaque Program.
The cost is $70 for the plaque; the research is provided gratis.