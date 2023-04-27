King Philip bath photo

Arriving from a lengthy overland journey, King Philip sought refreshment prior to the meeting with other chiefs. A spot was found just below the bridge over Wading River on Cedar Street where the stone abutments of the early Road to Bristol (now Rhode Island) tamed the flow of the stream to form a small cove. The water was quiet, just deep enough for King Philip to enjoy a relaxing bath just prior to a meeting the results of which we enjoy today. There is a pathway leading from South Street Extension that enables visitors to view this area.

 JACK AUTHELET

Considerable expansion had followed the founding of the Plymouth Colony in 1620 and the Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1630. Markers for said sections had been placed deep in the wilderness, locations marked by large stones, cliffs, particular large trees or waterways.

Were they still visible, still where placed and making a bold statement to those who passed by?

Later Native American leaders of those territories wondered aloud, and raised the question between themselves and the settlers: Were those markers still adequate? They had to know. They agreed to a meeting, and on July 12 and 13, 1670, Chief Squamaug of the Ponkapoags and Metacom (King Philip) of the Wampanoags came to this area near Wading River which later became Foxborough to meet with the Settlers.

Arrangements had been made to gather in a building erected by Boston businessman William Hudson so employees could oversee vast acreage he owned here which reached half way to Watery Hill.

All parties stated their bounds, checked that the original Native American markers were in place and the line they respected remains in place today as the line between Norfolk and Bristol Counties and the towns of Foxboro and Mansfield. And the line remains in place today, the source of our Warrior pride and tradition.