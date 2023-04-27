Considerable expansion had followed the founding of the Plymouth Colony in 1620 and the Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1630. Markers for said sections had been placed deep in the wilderness, locations marked by large stones, cliffs, particular large trees or waterways.
Were they still visible, still where placed and making a bold statement to those who passed by?
Later Native American leaders of those territories wondered aloud, and raised the question between themselves and the settlers: Were those markers still adequate? They had to know. They agreed to a meeting, and on July 12 and 13, 1670, Chief Squamaug of the Ponkapoags and Metacom (King Philip) of the Wampanoags came to this area near Wading River which later became Foxborough to meet with the Settlers.
Arrangements had been made to gather in a building erected by Boston businessman William Hudson so employees could oversee vast acreage he owned here which reached half way to Watery Hill.
All parties stated their bounds, checked that the original Native American markers were in place and the line they respected remains in place today as the line between Norfolk and Bristol Counties and the towns of Foxboro and Mansfield. And the line remains in place today, the source of our Warrior pride and tradition.