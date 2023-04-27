Arriving from a lengthy overland journey, King Philip sought refreshment prior to the meeting with other chiefs. A spot was found just below the bridge over Wading River on Cedar Street where the stone abutments of the early Road to Bristol (now Rhode Island) tamed the flow of the stream to form a small cove. The water was quiet, just deep enough for King Philip to enjoy a relaxing bath just prior to a meeting the results of which we enjoy today. There is a pathway leading from South Street Extension that enables visitors to view this area.