How fitting, that as our nation brings Women’s History Month to a close, our community announces a major addition to local history with the creation of a tribute to the Women of Foxboro. Our tribute will recognize those who have made meaningful commitments to the community and institutions of Foxboro and its citizens. It is a permanent exhibit.
The Foxboro Historical Commission recognized the potential of honoring the commitment by adding a new division to display in Memorial Hall, the town archives and museum. Members immediately set out to determine how and where as they volunteered their time and effort.
A layout for the individual tributes was agreed upon and more than half of the more than 40 biographies initially proposed are already in place for a grand opening. Meanwhile, work continues on a growing list of deserving individuals to be included for what they have added to our sense of community.
Honorees
Those honored range from third and fourth generations of native families to newcomers drawn here by manufacturing expansion, a growing business community, sports complex or a community with an outreach to every segment of its population, from the very young to those in our highly rated educational system, raising a family or spending the remainder of their lives in highly rated housing for the elderly.
Society had many concepts of the role of women in the home and community. Theirs was always a voice of reason and respect, but they realized they had more to offer: they had voices and actions and contributed beyond measure
They have stood tall for veterans and their families every time our nation has called. And they have been there to help fellow residents through every national crisis from disease to depression. Think of every institution created once we became a town of our own. Every religious organization, school, social or fraternal group or community organization. Each and every one of them benefitted in many ways when among supportive family members. The women were able to manage home and family to benefit the largest segment of the population possible.
No place for children to go swimming under the watchful care of a life guard? A group of women created one at Lakeview and turned it over to the town. Outgrown, women again were on the front line of creation of Cocasset River Park, now closed. Summer playground was the highlight of many young lives, but now recreation offers something for every season and women of Foxboro were on the front line again with generations of support from home and family.
During the post-war building boom that followed World War II, Foxboro doubled in population, pushing every town department, school, church or residential service to the limit. And the women of Foxboro, within the embrace of family and friends, reached out to everyone in need.
Richly deserved
The women of Foxboroh, past and present, are claiming nothing. All they asked was the opportunity to help, each time the community expressed a need, of providing goods and services and the opportunity to improve the lives of fellow residents.
We as a community are privileged with the opportunity to review their contributions and make a commitment to get them on our list of honorees. The commission is already working on additional lists. Visitors will be able to take some time out of their busy lives to visit Memorial Hall and join in paying tribute to the Women of Foxboro.