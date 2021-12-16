The Holidays are upon us.
So I thought I would ask readers a few Christmas Movie Trivia questions.
- #1 In Home Alone 2, what city does Kevin mistakenly get lost in?
- #2 What was the real name of the character Tim Allen plays in The Santa Clause?
- #3 Where does the Polar Express take the children?
- #4 Finish this iconic line from It’s a Wonderful Life: “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his ___.”
- #5 Buddy the elf sticks to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns and ____.
- #6 Who was the bad guy Rudolph tried to avoid?
- #7 Finish this line from How the Grinch Stole Christmas. “It came without packages, boxes or ____”
- #8 What did the other reindeer not let Rudolph do because of his shiny red nose?
- #9 In the story of a Christmas Carol, what is Scrooge’s first name?
- #10 What Christmas carol does the Peanuts gang sing at the end of “A Charlie Brown Christmas”?
- #11 “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is ____.”-Elf
May all the songs and spirit of the Christmas Season bring you happiness and health. There is no great prize being given out if you did well answering these trivia questions. However, I certainly hope Santa Claus is good to you. To everyone a joyful and happy holiday season.
Answers:
#1 New York City, #2 Scott Calvin (SC), #3 North Pole, #4 Wings, #5 Syrup, #6 The Abominable Snowman, #7 Bags, #8 Join in any reindeer games, #9 Ebenezer, #10 Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,# 11 Sing loud for all to hear.