23 Lakeview Road: “Built for Frank D. Lane – Auto Mechanic – 1929 — On the former site of the Cobb & Hartshorn Homesteads 1851 -1926”
The original house on this lot on Lakeview Road, formerly a section of Granite Street and once dubbed “Donkeyville,” was destroyed by fire in 1927. The 1929 structure is believed to have been built on the original foundation.
The first structure was likely built around 1840 by Daniels Carpenter who owned many houses and buildings as a manufacturer and owner of the thread factory housed in a stone edifice near the lake’s dam. He probably housed workers in the home. In 1851 when Carpenter was divesting his Granite Street holdings, he sold the house to Susan Cobb, the eldest daughter of James Cobb, a former innkeeper. Two years later, just days before she married, she sold it to her father. His heirs then sold it to John Dixon in 1871 after he became the new owner of the factory now housing a dye shop.
Just five years later, when Dixon moved his business to Mansfield, he sold the property to his sister-in-law Seraphina Hartshorn who lived there from time to time as did her son George W. Hartshorn and his family after his second wife’s death. George W. Hartshorn was a veteran of the Civil War, having enlisted out of Rhode Island. Upon his return to Massachusetts after the war he learned the brick mason trade. When Seraphina passed away in 1911, the heirs inherited it and kept it in the family for another fifteen years.
In 1926, Louis Kovitch, a Russian immigrant who had established a shoe repair business on Central Street, bought it and lived there briefly with his wife and sons. News reports and a fire department log entry confirm the near century old home burned to the ground on September 10, 1927. The origin of the fire was suspicious but no subsequent news entries divulged further details.
Registry of Deeds documents signed on April 1, 1930 indicate Kovitch sold the land to Frank Lane for $900. The house had already been built in 1929, since Lane and his family were enumerated by census takers just three days later, on April 4, 1930, as living in the house. A $3,600 mortgage taken out by Lane and dated April first indicated a building was on the premises.
Sadly, Lane defaulted on his bank loan and the house was foreclosed 18 months later. The next owners, the Ardrey’s, also defaulted on their mortgage nine years after purchasing it. Edward Ardrey was a “poultry dresser” working for the Weber Duck Inn (pronounced wee-ber). This Austrian family-owned, nationally known establishment was located on the Wrentham/Norfolk line on what is now Route 1A and was most popular during the 1920’s and 1930’s, going into foreclosure in 1942 and burning to the ground in 1958.
In 1941, the Aspray family bought the property; Lillian Aspray, a Bartlett, had lived across the street where her mother housed many kitchen workers and residents from Wrentham State School. After Lillian Aspray’s death in a car accident in 1951, her exonerated husband and son, Ron, moved into 22 Lakeview across the street and the house became sleeping space for the kitchen workers. It remained a boarding house property for more than twenty years until 1973 when purchased by Walter and Kathryn Stock. Their two sons became successful and popular high school track and cross-country runners. Next, dentist Dr. Elizabeth Nelson and her mountaineer husband Sam lived there followed by Laurie and Shane Cremmen for two years, followed by the current homeowners purchase in 1998.
Unlike many of the homes on Lakeview Road, the property appears to have been mostly owner-occupied, a family home, and does not appear to have been used as a vacation home or for rental income during the 1920’s, 30’s and 40’s when the Lakeview Park Dance Hall and the big band sounds were in its heyday.
Footnote: A 1924 news article and corroborated in R.W. Carpenter’s “History and Directory of Foxboro, Mass for 1890” stated that a schoolhouse was moved in 1818 from across the Catholic Cemetery on Mechanic Street to Lakeview and was later made a part of George W. Hartshorn’s residence. This seems to be validated since the current homeowners found charred remains of about 1800 construction attached to the house.
For those interested in learning more about their old house, a form is available at Memorial Hall or on the town website at www.foxboroughma.gov/boards_committees/historical_commission and click on Plaque Program. The cost is $70 for the plaque; the research is provided gratis.