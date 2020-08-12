To the editor:
When school was canceled and the lives of students were brought to an unprecedented halt, it was all to ensure student and staff safety in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. And while the physical health of students is important, did anybody ever stop to think about the damage being done to students’ mental health and education?
We were thrown into online learning where we had to adapt to a way of learning that had never been used long term. But, worst of all, we were ripped away from our biggest support systems, our friends.
School is an escape from our everyday lives and thoughts. By bringing school to our homes, there was no escape from the thoughts that pervade our minds during such a crisis.
We don’t have our friends to distract us or comfort us in person, and talking over the phone is just not the same.
Lack of support brought a lack of motivation. Students find motivation in school knowing they will be able to see their friends. But, when online learning took that away, students saw no benefit to participating in online learning. Students are slacking off and falling behind, making online schooling ineffective.
Hybrid schooling is crucial this year for the students’ mental health as well as their education.
By having students in school, even if for a fraction of the normal time, students are able to see their friends and get that social interaction needed to fuel that fire of motivation needed for learning.
Hannah Kelsey
Attleboro