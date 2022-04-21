I am running for re-election to a second three-year term on the Foxboro School Committee.
The same three reasons that brought me to the school committee in 2019 lead me to run for re-election.
As a public school teacher and lifelong coach, I am passionate about all things related to schools and schooling. I have over 25 years experience in education, public policy, and educational leadership serving learners from kindergarten through seasoned professionals across 49 states and four continents.
Second, I am deeply committed to sound, sustainable public policy. My master’s and doctoral work is all in public policy development and implementation.
Prior to joining the school committee, I served as part of the AdComm for three years, acting as liaison to DPW, police, and the school district.
Third, I love this town. My wife, Sarah and I are originally from Minnesota. Upon moving to Foxboro, we, along with our kids, now 15 and 12, were embraced by the community. I immediately began coaching soccer in town, and most weekdays and Saturdays still find me working with kids in town on the soccer field.
I pride our town and our schools for our careful, data-driven, non-partisan approach to our budgets and our policies. I remain proud of my work on the school committee and all we’ve accomplished together.
Over the last three years, we maintained stewardship of the district’s infrastructure and finances, including completing the Burrell Elementary renovation and beginning the process for the Taylor; keeping the budget at manageable growth of 2.5% (within the means and wishes of the town); all while expanding high priority programs in hands-on science, career planning, and targeted student services, and moving the entire district to 1:1 technology.
As a district, we’re in the process of growing a teaching model that meets kids where they are academically and developmentally, and that then offers help without pulling them out of class. All this will take 4-5 years to fully realize in a meaningful way for all kids at all grades levels.
Please be sure to vote for two candidates on May 2, Ahern Middle School.