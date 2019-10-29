It would truly be an honor to continue to serve as the Ward 6 councilor on the Attleboro City Municipal Council.
As a wife, mother and a devoted social worker I pride myself in giving back and being of service. In my first term I have chaired three committees and have focused my full attention on improving the City of Attleboro and on positioning the city to succeed even when faced with obstacles.
I am passionate about our community and working hard to serve the residents.
The three committees I have chaired include the Personnel Committee, the Ordinance, Election and Legislative Matters Committee and the Special Committee for Tax Abatement.
As the chair of the Personnel Committee I supported the renewal of the Disability Commission, Human Rights Council and the Council on Substance Abuse Prevention. Our community has benefited from the volunteers involved in revitalizing and serving.
I personally want to thank the individuals serving as their efforts are invaluable to our city. As the chair of the Ordinance Committee I supported the implementation of the stretch code in order for Attleboro to advance toward becoming a Green Community. As the chair of the Special Committee for Tax Abatement I have introduced new legislation to assist seniors on fixed incomes in regards to residential taxes.
With each vote I cast during my first term I considered the needs of the residents, as well as the city as a whole. This was shown by successfully championing a homeowner-friendly tax rate while maintaining a flat rate for commercial and industrial properties.
I strongly supported the hiring of an economic development director to help attract commercial/industrial growth for the city.
I have also remained a strong supporter of historic preservation which I believe maintains our shared past and culture.
I ask for your vote on Nov. 5 to continue to support efforts of moving Attleboro well into the 21st century. I will remain steadfast as a strong ally for our community.