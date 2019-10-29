It has been an honor to serve the residents of Ward 5 for the past two years. The city has seen great progress recently but there is more work to be done.
For those who don’t know me, I am a lifelong resident of Attleboro. I have been married to my husband Tom for 22 years.
We have a son who is a sophomore at Attleboro High School.
Throughout my first term as a city councilor, I have supported numerous initiatives to benefit the city, such as the passing of the stretch code for Attleboro to be one step closer to becoming a green community.
I wholeheartedly supported the crucial position of the new economic development director, who has proven to be an asset to the community.
As a councilor I have been an outspoken voice for a fair tax rate for the residents whilst maintaining a flat tax rate for commercial businesses in the city.
A fair tax rate for the residents of Attleboro has always been very important to me in the past, as a resident, and will continue to be in my role as a councilor.
As the vice chair of the Capital Improvements and City Development Committee, I fully supported the chair in pushing for a budget line item specifically for the city’s capital improvements.
As the chair of the Licenses Committee I take my role very seriously in ensuring that the people who do business in the City of Attleboro are in compliance with city and state regulations.
It is very important to maintain a relationship with these businesses that mutually benefit them, the city, and the customers they serve.
Through volunteering for community events I have met many residents of our city and have developed new and lasting relationships with people I otherwise may have not met.
I truly enjoy listening to their thoughts and concerns.
I am always available to my constituents day or night.
My priority as a councilor has and always will be the residents of Attleboro.