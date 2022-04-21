“Experience is the best teacher.”
— Penelope Davis
The past three years have taught me so much. I have always had great respect for our educators and our schools. After having served on the Foxboro Advisory Committee for three years, I realized that I had a desire to become more involved with our Foxboro Public Schools. My professional and volunteer background as well as my family’s educational experiences led me to believe I had a valuable contribution to make to the community.
I have always had a passion for education and I strongly believe that all children deserve equal access to quality public education. Over the course of time, I began to truly understand the significant work of the school committee — representing all members of our community — in setting policy, in financial oversight and in evaluation of the performance of our administration. I came to appreciate that the school committee has one collective voice, not five individual ones.
I am proud of the work our committee has done over the past three years. We faced the unprecedented challenges of a global pandemic and navigated ever-changing state policies which impacted our local community. I am fortunate to be seated with committed volunteers who approach our work with integrity, intelligence, empathy, curiosity and thoroughness. I am equally fortunate to work alongside an administration which leads our schools with vision, compassion and dedication to using data and evidence to inform all decisions. Most importantly, I have had a first hand view of the amazing educators, staff, and school community who work tirelessly and creatively to get better every day, in reaching all of our students and guiding them in their academic, social, and emotional development.
We know that our students leave Foxboro schools with the skills to succeed in their individual college and career choices, prepared to think critically and creatively, to act responsibly, and to pursue their passions in a globally connected world.
As a parent and as an elected public servant, I know, personally, that it takes the entire community to prioritize and foster this success. I want Foxboro to continue to focus on being a community, united in our belief in diversity, equity and inclusion, so that our schools are welcoming and accommodating to all students, supportive of our educators, worthy of parent’s trust and responsible with our tax dollars. We can do that by encouraging communication, by focusing on our goals, and by trusting that the checks and balances, which exist as a part of our democracy, are in place to hold us all accountable.
We cannot be a town of voters focusing on individual political ideologies, we must be a community of citizens focusing on student outcomes.
My service on the school committee over the past three years has broadened my perspective and deepened my experience. I am very proud to live in a community that believes so strongly in their principles and sets goals for their children’s’ education.
In my 28 years in Foxboro, I have known our schools to be a great source of community pride, and I have a deep respect for our community’s commitment to our schools. We believe in a well-rounded quality education inclusive of the arts, athletics and special interests. We emphasize the whole child, we operate in a way that promotes diversity, equity and inclusion for all children, and we learn from each other every day.
I thank you for your consideration. With your support, I promise to continue to act with integrity, thoughtfulness and consideration for the children in our community.