When Town Historian Jack Authelet assisted Boy Scout Sean Kelly for a tribute to his Scoutmaster’s Spanish American War veteran ancestor he made the shocking discovery that there were no monuments in town honoring participants in that War. Memorial Hall has tablets for The Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil Wars, while the Common has remembrances for Word Wars I and II, Korean War, Vietnam and the War on Terror. There is even a plaque for the lone Mexican War fighter.
Town Clerk Bob Cutler and Historical Commission members Mark Ferencik and Emelie Bonin searched burial records, voter registrations, old newspapers and town archives to ferret out some of the possibilities. Veterans Agent Ally Rodriguez arranged a connection with the Secretary of State office for further confirmation. As a result the following eight names will be credited as Foxboro residents who either enlisted for the war, or were already in the service at the time.
Fletcher, Fred W. Hearn, George Kelly, Thomas J Krebs, Charles A. Everdean, Charles Kirby, Joseph Lillyman, Dr. Frank G. Wells, Roy T.
Here are two of their stories:
Fred W. Fletcher
A Foxboro native, Fred had been at sea for five years when the Spanish-American War broke out and most everyone at sea had a role to play. He served on the Wabash and Southery, supporting the Naval mission. At the close of combat, he reenlisted and retired in 1917.
George Hearn
His home base remained Foxborough as George enlisted in the Navy as an electrician, drawn to the far corners aboard the warship Gibraltar in the Spanish American War and the Philippine insurrection. Transferred to the cruiser Buffalo, then to a series of other craft, performing maintenance at sea, he finally sailed into San Francisco for a transfer to the Charleston Navy Yard. Final discharge papers brought him home to stay.
These eight veterans will be recognized officially for the first time this Memorial Day. Over the next few weeks we will highlight the other six participants.
If you have any information about anyone else who should be considered please contact Foxboro Historical Commission at memorialhall@foxboroughma.gov or 508-543-1248.
To be included the person must have been a Foxboro resident at the time of enlistment in the service.