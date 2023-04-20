We have brought you the stories of four Spanish-American War veterans over the last few weeks. These men have never had any plaque commemorating their wartime experience, nor have they had their names read aloud at any Memorial Day service.
After extensive research, the following eight men appear to be the Foxboro residents who should be credited as the town’s recognized participants:
Fletcher, Fred W. Hearn, George Kelly, Thomas J. Krebs, Charles A. Everdean, Charles Kirby, Joseph Lillyman, Dr. Frank G. Wells, Roy T.
Here are two more of their stories:
Charles Everdean
Anxious to join the Navy, Everdean heard that they were accepting recruits on the USS Wabash in Boston Harbor, and he enlisted. Everdean was only 16, but showed exceptional promise and was accepted Sept. 21, 1898 as an apprentice. Soon, he was transferred to the USS Constellation, the last sail-only warship designed and built by the Navy in 1854, which was also welcoming recruits in Baltimore, Maryland for the Spanish American War.
Everdean’s enlistment was conditional. Born in Foxboro on Nov. 18, 1881, he was a minor until Nov. 17, 1902. His discharge was ordered March 6, 1899 by the Bureau of Navigation.
Joseph Kirby
Heading to Boston with hopes of going to sea, Kirby enlisted in the Coast Guard on the deck of the cutter Dallas, a Welcome ship in 1898. He was transferred to the Gersham, a revenue cutter built in Cleveland, Ohio, to patrol Lake Michigan and adjacent waters. At the outbreak of the Spanish American War, it was moved to Boston to perform patrol duty on North Atlantic coastal waters to protect allied shipping from German U-boats trying to disrupt the American military. He then returned to the Dallas where his service ended.
These eight veterans will be recognized officially for the first time this Memorial Day.
Next week we will bring you the stories of the last two participants. If you have any information about anyone else who should be considered please contact Foxbor Historical Commission at memorialhall@foxboroughma.gov or 508-543-1248. To be included the person must have been a Foxboro resident at the time of enlistment in the service.