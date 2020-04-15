So, here’s a few thoughts as we press on through week 9,536 (and I’m just estimating here) of our shared pandemic pity party.
If you go on Twitter, and I would strongly suggest you don’t (If you are that bored, read a book for Pete’s sake; it’s one of those paper thingys on that shelf along the wall next to the TV) you will find a lot of tweets from folks bemoaning the challenges of working from home. OK, thoughts and prayers for y’all, but you have jobs. Your biggest complaint is what kind of beans, which you have hoarded away in your pantry, you are going to prepare for supper. Those tweets are getting old, my friends.
You want to know who is really qualified to kvetch? People who did have jobs but don’t right now and who have to stay home and don’t know how they are going to make rent to keep staying there. Or people who do have jobs and don’t stay home because those jobs are being doctors, nurses, or similar on whose jobs our lives depend. And those are the folks who want to come to work. There’s a third category, people who have low-paying but essential jobs that put them at risk of infection but from which they cannot walk away because they need that tiny paycheck to buy those beans that they can’t find in the supermarket because someone has bought them all and hoarded them!
So stay off Twitter! Except for you people who are posting funny dog and cat videos. You can stay.
Here’s another thing we can all do: Let’s not rat one another out for perceived violations of the shelter in place advisories. One woman in Tennessee recently found a note on her car, upbraiding her after a neighbor evidently saw her leaving her home at odd hours, several days a week, and telling her to stay home. The woman is a 911 dispatcher.
Then there was the person who drove by a local church on Easter Sunday afternoon and called the cops when she saw the parking lot was full. The event was what the pastor called a “Park and Pray” where the faithful could sit in their cars and hear the benediction over their FM radios. It might be just the Irish in me that has an innate dislike of informers, but I say let’s not drop a dime on our neighbors unless we can see they are less than six feet apart. And then we are into a whole other kind of violation.
And finally, to the pandemic let’s add the fact the locusts in Africa are getting worse and volcanoes in Indonesia are erupting. I think the planet is trying to give us a hint.