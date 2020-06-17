Foxboro’s Town Manager Bill Keegan defended his $4.7 million (or 5.9%) increase to the town budget during last Monday’s Town Meeting.
The operating budget has climbed to $83.9 million, a $22 million increase in just 6 years. “It’s the leanest budget I’ve ever seen,” Mr. Keegan claimed, yet his administration budget increased by 4.48% including increases for travel allowance and a training allowance that tripled.
While Mr. Keegan was protecting his expense account, I spoke to senior citizens who are afraid of being taxed out of town.
Additional spending means increased taxes. This year, there is sure to be a shortfall in revenue given the events canceled at the stadium, and decreases to hotel and meals tax; yet the almost $5 million increase relies on this revenue.
When asked at town meeting what the town plans to do when revenue inevitably falls short, Mark Elfman, chairman of the board of selectmen, never answered the question.
The recession does not seem to be affecting the town administration. Unfortunately, with unemployment at 15%, and electrician, plumbers, and those in construction receiving no income for the last three months, it has greatly affected Foxboro’s taxpayers.
Once again, Foxboro’s taxpayer is getting the short end of the stick.
Susan Dring, Foxboro