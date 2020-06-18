To the editor:
We recently received new watering guidelines limiting watering to new grass only, hand held, and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. We were told this was due to the town being unable to pump water fast enough to offset use.
This leaves me with a question: With all the new construction, will there be enough water for fire and home use?
I know town boards are eager to have progress and new tax revenue, but tax dollars cannot put out a fire and fill my water glass. Perhaps that question should be asked of developers and contractors.
Stephen Feins Foxboro