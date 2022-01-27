In last week’s Foxboro Reporter, the front page headline discussed the possibility of cannabis being sold here in Foxboro. The board of selectmen voted 3-1 to craft a zoning article for the May annual town meeting...most likely on Route 1.
A little over a decade ago, there was a very heated issue here in Foxboro regarding legalized gambling on Route 1. I happened to be in favor of it, many were not, and to this day there is no casino in Foxboro. Although, there is a casino in Plainville.
One of the selectmen pointed out that all surrounding towns have legal cannabis shops, including Plainville, and pointed out that Foxboro is most likely losing revenue.
Well, Foxboro has been losing millions for over a decade now, when the Wynn Group decided to give up the fight and take their casino to Boston. I don’t have a dog in this fight anymore, I still think it was a mistake to not have that casino built across from Gillette Stadium.
I do not smoke marijuana and was opposed to legalizing it here in Massachusetts, but it has passed and it is now a legal product to sell. All I’ll say is, if these selectmen pursue going down this road, they should be prepared to revisit the casino issue, citing the same economic and revenue concerns for our town.
One of the selectmen brought up that Foxboro did vote in 2017, overwhelmingly to not have Ccnnabis sold in Foxboro, but she said she felt that times change, and at the time it was considered a little scary. The same can be said for casinos.
If they are going to push for cannabis shops, they should begin the process of getting a casino here on Route 1 too. There is still one license that has never been issued yet, and it is in our southern region.
Both casinos and cannabis have been legal and viable businesses in the state for a while now. If one is now considered acceptable to pursue, so should the other one.
Cam Giangrande, Foxboro