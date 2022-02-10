As founder and past president of HUGS Foxboro, Help Us Get Safe, I am sad to announce our doors are now closed.
Over our 20 plus years through our HUGS helpline, we have been able to assist hundreds of Foxboro and local resident in their moments of immediate need as well as referrals to supporting area agencies.
HUGS Foxboro was established in 2000 by a small group of dedicated volunteers committed to breaking the cycle of violence through education and awareness and providing non-emergency support to victims and families.
Over the years HUGS has grown from a small group who supplied the police department with personal care bags for women and families who were fleeing from their homes to a nonprofit organization that was dedicated to assisting families experiencing violence, increasing our community’s awareness re: domestic violence, community support for survivors, their families and individuals and agencies that provide domestic violence services.
Over our 20 plus years we have expanded our reach, working closely with our schools, the greater community, other local organizations in the area including New Hope (1-800-323-HOPE) and Deana’s Educational Theater.
Maura C. Schaeffer, President, Joe Sheehan, Treasurer and I would like to thank our past members: the late Mary Pat Mc Davitt, the late Charlotte Mead, Ed Mead, Joan Gagnon, Rose Hirsch, Vanessa and Jim Caffin, Christine Freeman and Bill Stedman, our Foxboro Reporter advocates, Vicki Lowe, founding member, vice president and former director of the FC on Aging and Human Services, Cindy Peterson, Executive Director of B&W/MGH Health Center at Patriots Place, Chris Rappold, Personal Best Karate, Foxboro Public Schools, Deb Wendell, our “low tech” design member, and my husband, Leslie Bahadosingh, an honorary member as our “go for”.
I want to thank the Foxboro Fire Department for allowing HUGS to use their station as our base for our past fall fundraisers and a home for the Garden of Courage sign, a tribute to those who were able to overcome the cycle of violence/bullying.
I also want to give a very special “Thank You” to Ed O’Leary, former Foxboro Chief of Police and selectman. He has been a major supporter, an active board member and opened many doors for us. He supported, encouraged, and enabled us.
It has been an honor to work with my community. I hope that HUGS Foxboro’s mission will continue.
Thank you
Ruth Karacek, founder and past president of HUGS Foxboro