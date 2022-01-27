To the editor:
I experienced some amusement and some optimism when I read the recent Foxboro Reporter article “Selectmen eye town meeting article to allow cultivation and sale of marijuana.” At their meeting on Sept. 22, 2015, the Foxboro Board of Selectmen voted “no action” on the proposal by the Beacon Compassion Center to open a medical marijuana facility on Route 1.
I condemned that board of selectmen action as short-sighted and fiscally irresponsible in a Sept. 29, 2015 letter to The Foxboro Reporter.
As a result of that myopic 2015 unanimous board of selectmen vote, surrounding towns have collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue while Foxboro has missed out. We taxpayers have paid price.
This past week, the current board of selectmen reversed course after seven years of lost revenue for the town.
Let us all work together to remedy that 2015 mistake by supporting the new zoning article that the board of selectmen voted to place on our Town Meeting warrant.
Dennis Naughton, Foxboro