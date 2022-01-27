To the editor:
Re: “Medical decisions should always be a personal choice” (a letter to the editor in last week’s edition), the writer neglected to mention that according to recent CDC statistics, unvaccinated people are six times more likely to catch COVID-19, and 14 times more likely to die from it. For those 50 and over, the risk of forgoing vaccination is even greater.
The fact is that all vaccines, measles, shingles, influenza, vary in their effectiveness, according to Paul Dupres, director of the Center for Vaccine Research at the University of Pittsburgh. “The goal set for COVID-19 vaccines to be effective was 50 percent.” They were surprised by “hitting 90 percent.” By comparison, annual flu shots come in around 40 to 60 percent each year. But getting vaccinated dramatically improves the odds in your favor and makes any illness you do experience much less severe.
So why don’t some people get the COVID shot? According to a 2021 Ad Council study, they found some people have a “distrust of institutions like government and the pharma industry, doubts about vaccine effectiveness, safety concerns particularly around future pregnancies, and the feeling by younger people that they aren’t at risk.” Doctors speak of two categories of unvaccinated people: the resistant who claim that under no circumstances will they get the shot; and the vaccine hesitant. The hesitant might be convinced and vaccine mandates can give them a nudge. Some will never agree, regardless of the consequences and are willing to lose their jobs.
Vaccine mandates, as unpopular as they are, have been effective. When United Airlines issued a mandate for all employees, fewer than 1 percent faced dismissal for noncompliance. Novant Health, a health system in North Carolina with 35,000 employees, had to dismiss only 175 folks for noncompliance. In Washington state, less than 3 percent of the 63,000-person workforce chose to quit or be fired rather than get the vaccine.
Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease specialist and associate professor at the Duke University School of Medicine, puts the issue this way: “It’s like car insurance. If we didn’t make it mandatory, a lot of people wouldn’t get it because it costs money and we all think we’re good drivers who will never have a car crash.” The vaccine resistant may never get that shot, even though 50 million people have gotten COVID and over 830,000 Americans have died.
Vaccines work. Mandates work.
Marjorie Arvedon, RN, MSN, FNP-c, Foxboro