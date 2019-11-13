Thank you Route One Wine & Spirits for another fantastic Foxtoberfest!
Foxtoberfest 2019 was a huge success raising $24,500 for our scholarships for 2020! Thanks to the partnership with the Civilinski Family and Route One Wine and Spirits, most of our expenses for the event are generously donated and the proceeds exceeds our expectations every year!
Thanks to the Renaissance Hotel at Patriot Place for their generosity and amazing staff. We appreciate our product sponsors: Bainbridge International, Inc, LH Global Events, Nabson, Inc. Anderson Landscaping, Barrows Insurance, Better Living Real Estate and Foxboro Fit Club. Thank you!
It takes so many volunteers and helpers to make this night a success. Thank you TJ Keen and KeenSense Photography for sharing your amazing talent and resources with us with your fun photo booth. Thank you Citizen Bank employees for helping us set us before the event and Best Buy employees for working our event! Thank you Linda Keller, Anna and Lori Civitarese, Stephanie Flaherty, Karen Minassian, Tricia Slattery, Jenn Foley and our entire board of directors: Kim Mellen, Tamara Dzialo, Laurie Barkowsky, Maureen Outlaw and Heather Sougaris for all your efforts behind the scenes and at the event.
The Gilmartin Brothers were fantastic and we thank you for sharing your talent with us alongside the Schwarze Schafe German Band to entertain our attendees.
Finally…. Thank you to all our guests that night. Over 300 people attended and gave generously to make our event a fantastic night! We hope you had a wonderful time.
Thank you for supporting ConfiKids and our mission!
Rachel Calabrese
Executive Director
ConfiKids, Inc.