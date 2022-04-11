Candidates running in the May 2 Foxboro town election are invited to submit an essay introducing themselves to voters. Essays should be accompanied by a head shot of the candidate and are limited to 600 words. Websites and Facebook pages of candidates will not be published. All essays are edited and any longer than 600 words will be cut down.
Voters seeking to endorse a candidate or issue are invited to send in a letter. Letters of endorsement are limited to 200 words. All letters are edited and any letter longer than 200 words will be edited down. Full names and town that the writer lives in must be included as well as phone numbers. Phone numbers will not be published.
Both essays and letters of endorsements must be received by 5 p.m., Monday, April 18. Any essay or letter received after that time will not be published.