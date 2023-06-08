To the editor:
Twelve years ago, I took over coordinating the Flower Bucket Program from my dear friend Jack Authelet and every year I am more amazed.
We started with 13 flower buckets Uptown and now we have 31 Uptown and two at the Lane Property. We could not do this without our amazing volunteers.
A huge thank you goes out to those who plant and care for the flower buckets. They really make Uptown and Lane look beautiful. I would be remiss if I forgot to thank the Tree and Park guys who fill and hang the baskets along Central Street as well.
I would like to thank; Chris, Jimmy and all the Tree and Park guys who put out the planters and get them ready for planting. Also, thanks to the Corkery family, Suzanne Farmer, Judy Lahey and our two amazing Garden Clubs, Ellen Garber and Anne Lally, KB, LB, Mike Lavery, Steph McGowan, Carol Frasier, Maureen Delaney, Kristen Eagan, Candace Brackett, Bob Palie and Rebecca Haywood, Diane Thies, Carol Haddad, Amy Perry, Karen Flannagan, Christine Igo Freeman, Kristen Papineau, Amy LaBrache, Kellie Hernan, Liz Henneberry and of course Ray Lyons and Lyons Greenhouse.
The effort by these dedicated volunteers to plant these flowers Uptown and at the Lane Property and care for them throughout the season speaks well of our community and is truly appreciated.
Foxboro Cares.
Heather Harding Coordinator