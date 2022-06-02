To the editor:
Brigham & Women’s/Mass General Health Care Center at Patriot Place in Foxboro has continued to support the Foxboro Area Domestic Violence Support Group during the Christmas holiday season.
For the past 13 years the “Christmas Angels” from BW/MGHCC have directly impacted the women and children by donating gift cards to these families. The willingness and dedication of the BW/MGHCC community has demonstrated amazing diligence and persistence to ensure the families enjoy a happy holiday season. It would have been a very bleak holiday for the families without this remarkable generosity from the community.
The mothers and children of the area DV Support Group value the amount of effort from the BW/MGHCC administration, staff, nurses, doctors, patients and visitors who have willingly contributed and donated generous gift cards. Their continued dedication and efforts have been indispensable in this endeavor particularly through all the unforeseen challenges due to the prolonged pandemic.
This continued dedication would not have been possible without the amazing cooperation and determination of Brigham & Women’s/Mass General Health Care Center’s Cynthia L. Peterson Vice President Regional Ambulatory Operations and Business Development, Julia Raymond Director of Operations, Patricia Coffey Patient Services Coordinator, and Laura Ebraico Project Coordinator. These unbelievable women have been directly responsible for initiating and coordinating this endeavor over the past thirteen years. All the families involved want to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the “Christmas Angels” for their continued dedication in supporting and implementing this invaluable project.
The support group offers free short/long term support for women who are involved in or emerging from abusive relationships. For more information and/or referrals please call Foxboro Human Services at 508-543-1252.
With heartfelt thanks,
Maura C. Schaeffer, facilitator, Foxboro Area Domestic Violence Support Group