Thank you to our volunteers and donors who worked together to thank our Veterans with gift cards, homemade whoopie pies, squash, and hundreds of handmade cards to say “Thank you for the sacrifices you have made for us all.”
Special thanks to Taylor Elementary School’s army of card making students led by Mrs. Sykes. Cathy Bagley and her crew at the Foxborough Community Center made hundreds of Whoopie pies. Earl Ferguson donated squash for the packages. Larry Stern contributed personal swag bags for each veteran. Foxborough Jaycees, once again, coordinated while we had such a great response from our community to deliver to local veterans. We are so thankful.
Since this is a community run event, we ask each year for donations to make the effort possible. Larry Stern and his family stepped up with an extremely generous donation and made it possible for us to give each veteran a $100 Stop & Shop gift card. So many others, too many to mention, helped by donating and participating in a raffle for a handmade mahogany flag donated by The Shovel Town Flag Company of Easton that was raffled to be given to a veteran of the winner’s choice.
Thanks to Athletic Director Joe Cusack for setting up special VIP end zone stands for our veterans at the FHS Thanksgiving Game. We are appreciative of the Foxboro Reporter for help to reach out to veterans to be aware of our effort.
It is such a collaboration of efforts in the community and we are thankful for so many.
With Appreciation,
Lynda Walsh & Jim DeVellis
Foxboro