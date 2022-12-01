On behalf of the South Foxboro Community Center, I would like to thank all those who helped and supported this years Whoopie Pie Fundraiser.
The fundraiser not only helped the center but, as we do every year, we provided whoopie pies for the our local veterans through the Friends of Foxboro Veterans.
Those who worked many hours shopping, preparing and making the pies included: Jane and Jessica Rice, Lisa and Colleen Rielly, Ken Wills, Flo Sera, Kate Ryan, Andrea Bagley, Ellen Dean, and Gail Johns.
Thank you all again and hope you have great Holidays.
Sincerely,
Cathy Bagley Foxboro