The sixth annual Doolittle Home Golf Tournament, held on Aug. 19, was a huge success and we’d like to thank our wonderful sponsors, golfers, volunteers, raffle donors and the Foxboro Country Club, which made it all possible.
The Doolittle Home is a 501 ©3 charitable organization, and generous contributions to this annual fund-raising event continue to assist us in maintaining this beautiful facility for elder care on Bird Street in Foxboro.
We welcome visitors to our century-old home and hope you’ll feel free to call us at any time.
Once the Doolittle family homestead, the Doolittle Home was donated by Sarah Doolittle in her older years to provide exceptional care for the elderly.
Today, the facility is privately and independently managed by a volunteer board of trustees.
This Life-Care community provides independent, supportive and long-term nursing care which enables individuals to age in place and ensures their needs will be met along the aging continuum.
Again, many thanks for your continued support.
Fran Kleindienst, Doolittle Home VP, golf tournament chair