To the editor:
I am writing to endorse Richard Staiti for Norfolk County Commissioner.
A career educator, Staiti has firsthand knowledge of the issues facing the students, staff and parents of the Norfolk County Agricultural School.
A former member of the Canton Selectboard, Canton Town Moderator and long time member of the County Advisory Board, Staiti has both the knowledge and experience to work through the complex fiscal challenges facing all of us during this pandemic.
Staiti is committed to promoting clean renewable sources of energy wherever possible and aims to initiate a long overdue capital improvement program to save and restore county property.
He will promote regional services to save tax dollars while improving services to our citizens. Staiti’s vision for the Norfolk County is focused on transparency, collaboration and efficiency. His goal is to make Norfolk County one of the best managed counties in the Commonwealth.
Please join me in voting for Staiti for Norfolk County Commissioner.
Dennis Naughton
Foxboro