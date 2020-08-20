To the editor:
I am writing in proud support of Jesse Mermell for the Fourth Congressional seat. If you are a Democratic voter in the Fourth, you will by now be able to wallpaper your family room with the massive pile of voter literature that has been coming almost daily.
As a reminder, mailings are not free. However, from the volume of them, it would seem as if these races have become more about the volume of materials than the candidates’ positions. From an environmental impact perspective, as most end up being recycled, this is not a plus, not to mention the time, money, energy, ink, paper, postage and resources to produce.
I want to get back to the politics of ideas, solutions, policy and most importantly track record. The Fourth has nine Democratic candidates, however, in my opinion, the only candidate we have seen with specific policy solutions and the ability to understand the needs of both the district and Washington is Jesse Mermell.
Her campaign has been well run, positive and focused on the issues, which you can see at her website www.jessemermell.com.
She has many endorsements including recently from Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and State Auditor Suzanne Bump. If you have not made up your mind, please consider a candidate who is sure to continue the dedication Joe Kennedy has provided the 4th and take it to the next level.
Please join me in voting for Jesse Mermell on Sept. 1.
Neda Joury-Penders, Foxboro