To the editor:
I’m writing to endorse two candidates for school committee in the upcoming town election.
The first is Joseph Pires. Over the last year I’ve gotten to know Joe well and can personally vouch for his honesty, integrity and work ethic. He’s a devoted father who cares deeply about the welfare of our future generations.
Joe’s ability to cut through complex issues and distill what’s truly important, along with his business acumen and commitment to ensuring children are protected from harmful social influences, will make him a great addition to Foxboro’s School Committee.
The other candidate I fully endorse (remember you vote for two) is Matt Light, who many of you will remember from his stellar years with the New England Patriots. F
rom what I know about Matt, his leadership qualities are second to none and he spends considerable time and energy ensuring that children are taught the values of hard-work, leadership and accountability.
His dedication towards helping youths acquire the tools they need to become well-adjusted adults is evident in the work he does for his group “The Light Foundation.”
He is an exceptional role model, a true leader, and exactly the kind of person we need for this position.
Wyatt Peterson, Foxboro