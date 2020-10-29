To the editor:
We are writing to endorse, wholeheartedly and without reservation, Patrick McDermott for Norfolk County sheriff.
As Democrats, we believe that government works best when it focuses on the needs of those who are most vulnerable in our society. A strong social safety net not only helps those who have fallen on hard times or find themselves on the margins, but it strengthens our society as a whole.
We urge everyone to vote for Patrick McDermott, not just because he belongs to the same political party as us, but because his vision for the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office is one of building our communities and asking us to work together to make the county safer and stronger for everyone. Patrick McDermott understands that the best way to reduce the inmate population at the House of Corrections is to build strong communities where people have hope, access to resources, and the opportunity thrive.
Patrick McDermott has spent his career working on behalf of Norfolk County, building strong relationships with the 28 towns and cities of the county as well as the non-profit organizations, unions, and community groups that make this county as home for so many.
Patrick McDermott will bring this focus on equity to the Sheriff’s Office, with plans to increase access to educational, vocational, and civics training for inmates and Norfolk County residents alike to get people and keep people on the right path.
The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office must evolve past a singular focus on the jail. In a time of unprecedented threats to public safety through climate change, COVID-19, systemic racism, economic insecurity, and more, Norfolk County needs a Sheriff’s Office that is ready to step up and help coordinate our responses to these threats.
Patrick McDermott has an expansive vision of public safety for Norfolk County in which the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office serves as a resource for all 28 towns and cities of Norfolk County to help coordinate responses to threats to public safety.
This kind of visionary leadership is what Norfolk County needs in the Sheriff’s Office. Our communities are stronger when they work together, and Patrick McDermott is the candidate who is best prepared to work with all of us to make Norfolk County safer, stronger, and more resilient.
When you cast your ballot, we urge you to vote for Patrick McDermott for Norfolk County Sheriff.
Sincerely,
The Norfolk County Democratic City & Town Committees – Quincy, Bellingham, Braintree-Chair Kathy Tuffy, Brookline, Canton, Dedham, Foxboro, Medfield, Medway, Millis, Milton, Norwood, Randolph, Sharon, Stoughton and and Weymouth-Chair Alice Arena